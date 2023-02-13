Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check The Fuel Prices As On February 13, 2023

Fuel prices continue to remain stable in the country. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.
OMCs in India have not announced any significant change in fuel prices today. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, February 13, 2023, as recorded at 8:00 am.
Today, in New Delhi, the petrol price is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price is ₹89.62 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.27 per litre.
The petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre today and the diesel price is ₹94.24 per litre.
In Bangalore, the petrol price today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price is ₹87.89 per litre.
The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹97.82 per litre.
In Kolkata, the petrol price today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.
Today, in Ahmedabad, the petrol price is ₹96.49 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.23 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.