Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Prices As On February 10, 2023

OMCs have not announced any major change in fuel prices today. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today, February 10.

Updated On 10 Feb 2023

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

Fuel prices continue to remain steady. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, February 10, 2023, as recorded at 7:00 am.

New Delhi

In New Delhi, the petrol price today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price in the national capital is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

In Chennai, the petrol price is ₹102.63 per litre today and the diesel price here is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the petrol price today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the petrol price today is ₹97.12 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.87 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

