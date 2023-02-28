Petrol And Diesel Prices Today As On February 28, 2023

Indian OMCs have kept the petrol and diesel rates steady for over 8 months. Check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today.
The price of one litre of petrol in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹89.62.
The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price today in Mumbai is ₹94.27 per litre.
The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹94.24 per litre.
The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹87.89 per litre.
The price of one litre of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 and and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹97.82.
Today, the petrol price in Kolkata is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.76 per litre.
The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹97.12 per litre and the diesel price in Ahmedabad today is ₹92.87 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.