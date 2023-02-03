Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, 3rd February 2023

Know the petrol and diesel prices in your city as on February 03, 2023.
Indian OMCs have maintained a steady rate for petrol and diesel in the country for over 8 months now. No major change was announced in the fuel prices on February 03, 2023. Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.
The price of petrol in New Delhi on February 03, 2023 is ₹96.72 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹89.62 per litre.
The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price today here is ₹94.27 per litre.
The price of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹94.24 per litre.
The price of one litre of petrol in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 and that of one litre of diesel is ₹87.89.
Today, the price of petrol in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹97.82 per litre.
The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.
The price of petrol in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.77 per litre and that of diesel here is ₹92.52 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.