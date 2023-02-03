Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, 3rd February 2023

Indian OMCs have maintained a steady rate for petrol and diesel in the country for over 8 months now. No major change was announced in the fuel prices on February 03, 2023. Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.

New Delhi

The price of petrol in New Delhi on February 03, 2023 is ₹96.72 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price today here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The price of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

The price of one litre of petrol in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 and that of one litre of diesel is ₹87.89.

Hyderabad

Today, the price of petrol in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The price of petrol in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.77 per litre and that of diesel here is ₹92.52 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

