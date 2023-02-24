Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged: Check Latest Rates on Feb 24

Fuel prices in India continue to remain stable. Check the latest fuel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 8:00 am.
The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹94.27 per litre.
In Chennai, the petrol price today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.24 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price is ₹87.89 per litre.
Today, the price of petrol in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹97.82 per litre.
In Kolkata, the petrol price today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.
The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.42 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.17 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.