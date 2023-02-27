Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged: Check Latest Rates - Feb 27

Indian OMCs have kept the petrol and diesel prices steady for over 8 days now.

Updated On 8:43 AM IST

New Delhi

The petrol price in New Delhi as on February 27, 2023 is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

The price of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The price of one litre of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹94.24.

Bangalore

The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

The petrol price in Kolkata on February 27, 2023 is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.42 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.17 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks petrol and diesel prices in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

More Stories

10 Beach Destinations Around Mumbai

Latest Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates Of Top Banks In February 2023

Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 24
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe