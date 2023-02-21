Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady Today, February 21, 2023

Indian OMCs have not announced any major changes in fuel prices today. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.

Updated On 8:38 AM IST

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

As per the latest fuel prices released by Indian OMCs, petrol and diesel prices in the country remain stable, with minor changes. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, February 21, 2023, as recorded at 8:00 am.

New Delhi

In New Delhi, the petrol price today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price in the capital city is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

Today, in Mumbai, the petrol price is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

In Chennai, the petrol price today is ₹102.73 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.33 per litre.

Bangalore

The petrol price today in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the petrol price today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

Today, in Kolkata, the petrol price is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.42 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.17 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

More Stories

F1 Cars in 2023 - Liveries Of All 10 Teams

Latest FD Interest Rates Of Leading Banks in February 2023

U.S President Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine

Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe