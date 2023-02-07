Petrol And Diesel Prices On February 07, 2023

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

Fuel prices in India continue to remain stable. The last country-wide change in the petrol and diesel prices was seen in the month of May 2022, when the excise duty on diesel was slashed by ₹6 per litre and by ₹8 per litre on petrol.

Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.