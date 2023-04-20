PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be back in the playing XI against the Royal Challengers Bangalore
Both Punjab and Bangalore haven't been consistent in the tournament so far. While PBKS won their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB bottled in their chase against Chennai Super Kings.
The Punjab Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 20.
The match on Thursday will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will be held at 3 pm.
The PBKS vs RCB match will be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Matches Played: 30, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 17, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 13.
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar