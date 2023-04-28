PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.38 between the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.
Both the teams playing today have 8 points each from the 7 matches they have played. The winner of the PBKS vs LSG match will join RR, GT and CSK in the top 4 and improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Punjab Kings are yet to provide any update on the seriousness of Shikhar Dhawan's injury.
Match no.38 of the IPL between the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on Friday, April 28.
The PBKS vs LSG match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The match coverage starts at 6:30 pm IST on Star Sports Network and JioCinema.
The PBKS vs LSG match will be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 1, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1.
Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra