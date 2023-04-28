PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.38 between the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Updated On 9:50 AM IST

IPL 2023: Match 38: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Both the teams playing today have 8 points each from the 7 matches they have played. The winner of the PBKS vs LSG match will join RR, GT and CSK in the top 4 and improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Punjab Kings are yet to provide any update on the seriousness of Shikhar Dhawan's injury.

Date

Match no.38 of the IPL between the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on Friday, April 28.

Time

The PBKS vs LSG match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The match coverage starts at 6:30 pm IST on Star Sports Network and JioCinema.

Venue

The PBKS vs LSG match will be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

PBKS vs LSG Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 1, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra

