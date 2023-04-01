PBKS vs KKR: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here's all you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.2
In the second match of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings will face two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.
Match no. 2 of 16th edition of the IPL will be held on Saturday, April 1.
The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders contest will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
This match will be played on Punjab Kings' home ground at Punjab Cricket Associated IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Matches Played: 30, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 10, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), 20.
Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy