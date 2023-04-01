PBKS vs KKR: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here's all you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.2

Updated On 10:55 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 2: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

In the second match of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings will face two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Date

Match no. 2 of 16th edition of the IPL will be held on Saturday, April 1.

Time

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders contest will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

This match will be played on Punjab Kings' home ground at Punjab Cricket Associated IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head in IPL

Matches Played: 30, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 10, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), 20.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

