PBKS vs KKR: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Here are our picks for IPL 2023's match no. 2
The Punjab Kings will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1 at 3:30 pm in Mohali. In 30 encounters against each other, KKR have emerged victorious 20 times whereas Punjab has won 10 times. Following are the players to watch out for.
Russell scored an unbeaten 70 of 31 balls against Punjab last season. This season, his performance his going to be vital for the Knight Riders.
Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the history of the IPL will play for Punjab Kings this year. Sam Curran will have to contribute immensely if Punjab Kings want to end their title drought this season.
Umesh Yadav took 4 wickets when the two sides played against each other last year. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance of 4/23. Once again, Umesh Yadav will be seen leading KRR's pace attack in the IPL.
The second-highest run scorer in tournament's history will captain the Punjab Kings this season. A good performance with the bat might also help Dhawan to make a comeback in the Indian team.
In Shreyas Iyer's absence, Nitish Rana will be leading the Kolkata Knight Riders this season. It will be interesting to see how he manages both captaincy and his batting.
Arshdeep Singh's performance in the past two years for Punjab earned him a spot in India's T20 setup. The young left arm pacer's spell with the new ball and in the death overs will be crucial for the Kings.