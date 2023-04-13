PBKS vs GT: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have lost their previous match.
Both Punjab and Gujarat are coming into this contest after facing a defeat in their previous games. In their last game vs SRH, apart from Dhawan, all the PBKS batters failed to perform whereas Gujarat Titans were hit by the Rinku Singh storm.
Punjab Kings will take on last season's IPL champions Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 13.
The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the PBKS vs GT match.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1.
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little