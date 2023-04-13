PBKS vs GT: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have lost their previous match.

Updated On 9:35 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 18: PBKS vs GT

Both Punjab and Gujarat are coming into this contest after facing a defeat in their previous games. In their last game vs SRH, apart from Dhawan, all the PBKS batters failed to perform whereas Gujarat Titans were hit by the Rinku Singh storm.

Date

Punjab Kings will take on last season's IPL champions Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 13.

Time

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the PBKS vs GT match.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little

More Stories

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 12

Home Loan Interest Rates Compared: SBI vs HDFC vs Kotak vs ICICI & More

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 12
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe