PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Ends Soon: Here's What You Need To Do

Given ahead is the step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar and PAN card before 31st March
Visit the Income Tax Department of India's official website on eportal.incometax.gov.in or incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. If the aforementioned link is not working, you can also link your PAN and Aadhaar by going to utiitsl.com or egov-nsdl.co.in.
Create an account if you don't have one.
Access the portal by entering your User ID, password, and birthdate. Your PAN will serve as the user ID to log in.
A pop-up window will appear asking you to link your PAN and Aadhaar.
Open the Quick Links part on the homepage's left side if the notification doesn't show up.
On the homepage, click the Link Aadhaar option.
Enter your PAN, Aadhaar, and legal name as it appears on your Aadhaar card.
If true, choose the "I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card" checkbox and input the Captcha code to confirm.
You will receive a confirmation notification that the Aadhaar and PAN card have been successfully linked once all the information you entered matches your PAN and Aadhaar data.
You will be informed that your Aadhaar and PAN have been successfully linked via a pop-up notification following the linking process.