Oscar Winners 2023: See The Full List Of Academy Award Winners

Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the 2023 Oscar season. Read on to check out the full list of 2023 Oscar winners.

Best Picture

The prestigious award for the best film/picture went to the extraordinary film Everything Everywhere All At Once, with its compelling story and strong acting performances.

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser made a triumphant career comeback and won the Oscar for best actor with his terrific performance in The Whale.

Best Actress

As the lead in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance worthy of the best actress Oscar.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan won the best supporting actor award with this superbly wholesome and nuanced portrayal in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

An award that was long overdue, Jamie Lee Curtis also delivered a terrific performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once to win the best supporting actress award.

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directors behind Everything Everywhere All At Once also bagged the award for best director at the 2023 Oscars.

Best Original Song

The Oscar for the best original song went to India’s own Naatu Naatu, from the globally hit movie RRR.

Best Original Score

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front won the award for the best soundtrack/score at this year’s Academy Awards.

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

The team behind The Whale won another Oscar award, this time for the best makeup and hairstyling category.

Best Costume Design

Marvel Studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to pick up the best costume award at the Academy Awards for its brilliant production.

Best Cinematography

The prestigious award for best cinematography at the Academy Awards also went to Netflix’s All Quiet at the Western Front.

Best Original Screenplay

The award for the best original screenplay unsurprisingly went to A24’s brilliant film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Adapted Screenplay

The best-adapted screenplay award at the Oscars went to Women Talking by director Sarah Polley, which is based on a book by the same name from author Miriam Toews.

Best Sound

The best sound design Oscar went to one of the biggest movies of last year, which was Top Gun: Maverick.

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once also managed to take home the award for best film editing at the Oscars, to nobody’s surprise.

Best Production Design

The Academy Award for best overall production design went to Netflix’s anti-war film All Quiet At The Western Front.

Best Visual Effects

The award for the best visual effects award at the 2023 Academy Awards went to Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s epic tale that was more than a decade in the making.

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front also ended up winning the award for the best international feature film at the 95th Oscar awards.

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, produced by Netflix, won the very well-deserved award for the best-animated feature film at the 2023 Oscars.

Best Documentary Feature

The documentary Navalny about a Russian opposition leader’s assassination, directed by Daniel Roher won the best documentary award at the Oscars.

Best Live Action Short-Film

An Irish Goodbye, directed by Ross White and Tom Berkeley won the highly sought-after award for the best live-action short film at the 95th Oscars.

Best Documentary Short

Another win for Indian filmmaking, The Elephant Whisperers won the award for the best documentary short film at the Academy Awards

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by directors Charlie Mackesy and Peter Baynton won the Oscar award for the best animated short film.

