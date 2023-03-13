Oscar Winners 2023: See The Full List Of Academy Award Winners

Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the 2023 Oscar season. Read on to check out the full list of 2023 Oscar winners.
The prestigious award for the best film/picture went to the extraordinary film Everything Everywhere All At Once, with its compelling story and strong acting performances.
Brendan Fraser made a triumphant career comeback and won the Oscar for best actor with his terrific performance in The Whale.
As the lead in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance worthy of the best actress Oscar.
Ke Huy Quan won the best supporting actor award with this superbly wholesome and nuanced portrayal in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
An award that was long overdue, Jamie Lee Curtis also delivered a terrific performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once to win the best supporting actress award.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directors behind Everything Everywhere All At Once also bagged the award for best director at the 2023 Oscars.
The Oscar for the best original song went to India’s own Naatu Naatu, from the globally hit movie RRR.
Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front won the award for the best soundtrack/score at this year’s Academy Awards.
The team behind The Whale won another Oscar award, this time for the best makeup and hairstyling category.
Marvel Studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to pick up the best costume award at the Academy Awards for its brilliant production.
The prestigious award for best cinematography at the Academy Awards also went to Netflix’s All Quiet at the Western Front.
The award for the best original screenplay unsurprisingly went to A24’s brilliant film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The best-adapted screenplay award at the Oscars went to Women Talking by director Sarah Polley, which is based on a book by the same name from author Miriam Toews.
The best sound design Oscar went to one of the biggest movies of last year, which was Top Gun: Maverick.
Everything Everywhere All at Once also managed to take home the award for best film editing at the Oscars, to nobody’s surprise.
The Academy Award for best overall production design went to Netflix’s anti-war film All Quiet At The Western Front.
The award for the best visual effects award at the 2023 Academy Awards went to Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s epic tale that was more than a decade in the making.
All Quiet on the Western Front also ended up winning the award for the best international feature film at the 95th Oscar awards.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, produced by Netflix, won the very well-deserved award for the best-animated feature film at the 2023 Oscars.
The documentary Navalny about a Russian opposition leader’s assassination, directed by Daniel Roher won the best documentary award at the Oscars.
An Irish Goodbye, directed by Ross White and Tom Berkeley won the highly sought-after award for the best live-action short film at the 95th Oscars.
Another win for Indian filmmaking, The Elephant Whisperers won the award for the best documentary short film at the Academy Awards
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by directors Charlie Mackesy and Peter Baynton won the Oscar award for the best animated short film.