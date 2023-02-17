OPPO Find N2 Flip Launched, Check Features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has recently launched their Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone globally.
Popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo launched their latest smartphone, the Oppo Find 2 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, globally. The Find N2 is a high-end phone with a flip screen similar to the recent Moto Razr and Galaxy Fold.
It is expected that the smartphone will be launched at a starting price of around ₹80,000 and its more advanced variant could likely cost upwards of ₹90,000.
The Oppo Find N2 has an impressive 6.8-inch AMOLED display when unfolded, with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The phone has a peak brightness of 900 nits. There is also a secondary 3.26-inch screen on the back.
The Oppo Find N2 comes equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and an Octa-core CPU, with a Mali-G710 GPU. Moreover, the phone comes with Android 13 out of the box, with Oppo’s Color OS13 on top.
The Oppo Find N2 comes in 3 memory and RAM options; 256GB+8GB RAM, 256GB+12GB RAM and 512GB+16GB RAM but there is no slot for an internal memory card. This smartphone also has UFS 3.1 for fast data transfer.
The Oppo Find N2 has an impressive camera set up in the rear, with 50MP dual camera + an 8MP sensor, LED flash and 4K@30/60fps video recording. The front camera is a 32MP sensor that can capture 1080p@30fps video.
The Oppo Find N2 comes with a 4300 mAh non-removable battery and the included charger has a charging capacity of 44W. The phone is available in Black, Gold and Violet colours.