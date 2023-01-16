Oppo A78 5G Launched: Check Price Specifications And Where To Buy

The Oppo A78 5G is finally launched in India. Read on to learn the specifications of this phone, as well as the price
The Oppo A78 5G has been launched with an effective price of ₹18,999 and is available for pre-ordering through the official Oppo website in India as well as the online retail giant Amazon. Officially, the sales for the Oppo A87 5G will begin on January 18, 2023. The phone will be available in two colours: Glowing Black and Glowing Purple.
As per the specifications of this device, the Oppo A78 will come with a screen display of 6.56 inches and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The display has a brightness of 480 nits and a refresh rate of 90Hz, with a PPI of 269.
The Oppo A78 5G comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset, an Octa-core CPU and a Mali GPU. Moreover, the chipset allows the Oppo 5G to support 5G speeds and networks.
The Oppo A78 comes with a 50mp rear camera with LED flash which supports video recording of 1080p@30fps. As for the front camera, the Oppo A78 5G has an 8mp sensor.
The Oppo A78 5G comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal memory. The Oppo A78 also has the option for an external memory card where users can upgrade the memory up to 1TB.
The Oppo A78 5G will come with Android 12 installed out of the box, along with the company’s own Color OS13 installed on top of it. Moreover, the A78 comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi version 802.11, dual-band.
The Oppo A78 5G comes with a decently sized 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and a 33W fast charger. Oppo claims that the fast charger can provide a 52% charge in just 30 minutes time, and a full 100% charge in just 67 minutes.