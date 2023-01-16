Oppo A78 5G Launched: Check Price Specifications And Where To Buy

Oppo A78 5G Price And Where To Buy

The Oppo A78 5G has been launched with an effective price of ₹18,999 and is available for pre-ordering through the official Oppo website in India as well as the online retail giant Amazon. Officially, the sales for the Oppo A87 5G will begin on January 18, 2023. The phone will be available in two colours: Glowing Black and Glowing Purple.