OnePlus Pad Launched In India: Check Price, Availability, And Features

OnePlus has officially announced its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India.
The OnePlus Pad is available in two variants: 8 GB/128 GB, which costs ₹37,999, and 12 GB/256 GB, which is available for ₹39,999. Pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad will begin on April 28.
The OnePlus Pad has a large 11.6-inch LCD display with a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz and Dolby Vision.
The OnePlus Pad comes with a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera.
The OnePlus Pad is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, an octa-core CPU, and a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU.
This tablet offers two RAM and memory options: 8 GB RAM with 128 GB memory, and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB memory.
This tablet from OnePlus will reportedly run on Android 13 along with the company’s Oxygen OS 13.1 installed on top.
The OnePlus Pad has a large 9,510-mAh battery that is supported by 67W fast charging. OnePlus claims that this tablet can fully charge in just over 60 minutes.