OnePlus Pad Launched In India: Check Price, Availability, And Features

OnePlus has officially announced its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India.

OnePlus Pad Price

The OnePlus Pad is available in two variants: 8 GB/128 GB, which costs ₹37,999, and 12 GB/256 GB, which is available for ₹39,999. Pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad will begin on April 28.

Display

The OnePlus Pad has a large 11.6-inch LCD display with a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz and Dolby Vision.

Camera

The OnePlus Pad comes with a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera.

Processor And GPU

The OnePlus Pad is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, an octa-core CPU, and a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU.

RAM And Internal Memory

This tablet offers two RAM and memory options: 8 GB RAM with 128 GB memory, and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB memory.

Operating System

This tablet from OnePlus will reportedly run on Android 13 along with the company’s Oxygen OS 13.1 installed on top.

Battery And Charging

The OnePlus Pad has a large 9,510-mAh battery that is supported by 67W fast charging. OnePlus claims that this tablet can fully charge in just over 60 minutes.

