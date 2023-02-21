One Plus 11R 5G Pre Bookings Open Today: Check Price And Specifications

The pre-booking for One Plus 11R 5G is set to begin on February 21, 2023. Read on to know about its price & specifications.

Updated On 4:30 PM IST

One Plus 11R 5G Pre-Booking And Price

Buyers can pre-book their One Plus 11R starting from February 21, 2023. The One Plus 11R is available at a starting price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹44,999 for the 16GB+256GB variant.

One Plus 11R 5G Availability

One Plus 11 5G will be available for pre-booking from the One Plus official website, Amazon and some select offline stores.

One Plus 11R 5G Display

The One Plus 11R comes equipped with a large 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh of 120Hz and a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels.

One Plus 11R 5G SoC And RAM

The One Plus 11R 5G comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. There are two RAM options available for this device: 8GB and 16GB.

One Plus 11R 5G OS And Memory

The One Plus 11R comes with Android 13 installed out of the box with One Plus’s Oxygen OS on top. The device also comes with two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

One Plus 11R 5G Camera

As for the rear camera setup, the One Plus 11R has 50MP+8MP+2MP triple cameras and there is a 16MP sensor in place of the front camera of this device.

One Plus 11R Battery And Charging

The One Plus 11R comes with a large battery capacity of 5000 mAh and the equipped charger allows for turbo charging of 100W, ensuring the device is charged swiftly.

