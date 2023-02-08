One Plus 11 And 11R Launched: Check out Price, Specifications, And More

Check out the latest features, specifications, & price of One Plus 11 and 11R 5G smartphones in India, which have been launched.
One Plus recently unveiled its flagship devices, the One Plus 11 and One Plus 11R in India on Tuesday, February 7. Along with the launch, the company also revealed the official prices and specifications for One Plus 11 and 11R.
The One Plus 11 will be available at a price of ₹56,999 (8GB + 128GB UFS 3.1 model) and has a higher tier model priced at ₹61,999 (16GB + 256GB UFS 4.0 model). The One Plus 11R is available at ₹39,999 (8GB + 128GB) and another variant at ₹44,999 (16GB + 256GB).
Pre-orders for One Plus 11 will begin on February 8 and it will be available for sale from February 14 through the One Plus website, Amazon, and select offline stores. One Plus 11R pre-sale starts on February 21 and it will be available for sale from February 28.
The One Plus 11 comes with a high-quality 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The One Plus 11R comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
One Plus 11 comes with the latest-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the One Plus 11R comes equipped with an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. Both devices come with RAM options of 8GB and 16GB.
One Plus 11 and 11R come with equipped Android 13 with the company’s Oxygen OS on top. Both of these devices have storage capacity options of 128GB and 256GB.
One Plus 11 has a camera setup that comprises of 50MP + 48MP + 32MP triple cameras and a 16MP sensor for the front camera. One Plus 11R’s camera setup consists of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple cameras and a 16MP front camera.
One Plus 11 and 11R both come with a large battery capacity of 5000 mAh and likewise, both devices support fast charging capabilities of 100W.