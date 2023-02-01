On Budget Day - Check Petrol And Diesel Prices As On February 01, 2023

The OMCs have kept the petrol and diesel rates steady for over 8 months now. Check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today.
There is no change announced in the fuel prices by the OMCs on February 01, 2023. The OMCs announce the revision in petrol and diesel rates, if any, at 6:00 am every day. However, they have kept the fuel prices steady for over eight months now. Let’s check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.
The price of one litre of petrol in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹89.62.
The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre aand the diesel price today in Mumbai is ₹94.27 per litre.
The price of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹94.24 per litre.
The price of petrol in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹87.89 per litre.
The price of one litre of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 and and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹97.82.
Today, the petrol price in Kolkata is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.76 per litre.
The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.42 per litre and the diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.17 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.