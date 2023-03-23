New Tax Rules From April 1: Old vs New Tax Regime - Know The Difference

New Income Tax rules will kick in from April 1, still confused which tax regime to opt for from FY 2023-24?

Updated On 4:21 PM IST

Default Tax Regime

From FY 2023-24, the new tax regime will now be the default option for all taxpayers. Taxpayers who wish to opt for the old tax regime must now indicate this preference.

Changes In Budget 2023

In the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major tweaks to the new tax regime. These changes will be effective from FY 2023-2024.

Old Tax Regime vs New Tax Regime

Old Tax Regime - Income Tax Slabs

  • Up to ₹2,50,000- Nil

  • ₹2,50,001-₹5,00,000- 5%

  • ₹5,00,001-₹10,00,000- 20%

  • Above ₹10,00,000- 30%

Old Income Tax Regime

The income tax rates in the old regime may seem high. However, this tax regime also offers over 70 tax exemptions and deduction options to bring down your tax liability.

Old Income Tax Regime - Exemptions

Some common income tax exemptions and deductions under the old tax regime are House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), investments in EPF, PPF, ELSS, ULIPs, tax-saving FDs, life and health insurance, etc.

New Tax Regime - Income Tax Slabs

  • Up to ₹3,00,000- Nil

  • ₹3,00,001-₹6,00,000- 5%

  • ₹6,00,001-₹9,00,000- 10%

  • ₹9,00,001-₹12,00,000- 15%

  • ₹12,00,001-₹15,00,000- 20%

  • Above ₹15,00,000- 3%

New Income Tax Regime

As per the latest announcement in Union Budget 2023, the income tax slabs in the new regime are applicable for taxpayers with a taxable income above ₹7 Lakh.

New Income Tax Regime - No Exemptions

While the lower tax rates may seem attractive, the new tax regime does not offer any tax exemptions and tax deductions available under the old regime.

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—March 23

Covid Surge In India: Key Points From PM Modi's Review Meet

6 Indian Players To Register 3 Consecutive Ducks In ODI Cricket
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe