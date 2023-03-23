New Tax Rules From April 1: Old vs New Tax Regime - Know The Difference

New Income Tax rules will kick in from April 1, still confused which tax regime to opt for from FY 2023-24?
From FY 2023-24, the new tax regime will now be the default option for all taxpayers. Taxpayers who wish to opt for the old tax regime must now indicate this preference.
In the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major tweaks to the new tax regime. These changes will be effective from FY 2023-2024.
Up to ₹2,50,000- Nil
₹2,50,001-₹5,00,000- 5%
₹5,00,001-₹10,00,000- 20%
Above ₹10,00,000- 30%
The income tax rates in the old regime may seem high. However, this tax regime also offers over 70 tax exemptions and deduction options to bring down your tax liability.
Some common income tax exemptions and deductions under the old tax regime are House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), investments in EPF, PPF, ELSS, ULIPs, tax-saving FDs, life and health insurance, etc.
Up to ₹3,00,000- Nil
₹3,00,001-₹6,00,000- 5%
₹6,00,001-₹9,00,000- 10%
₹9,00,001-₹12,00,000- 15%
₹12,00,001-₹15,00,000- 20%
Above ₹15,00,000- 3%
As per the latest announcement in Union Budget 2023, the income tax slabs in the new regime are applicable for taxpayers with a taxable income above ₹7 Lakh.
While the lower tax rates may seem attractive, the new tax regime does not offer any tax exemptions and tax deductions available under the old regime.