Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450x: Know Which One To Buy

Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450x are popular e-bike models in India. Let’s compare to determine the better electric bike amongst them.
Ola S1 Pro has a faster pick-up than the Ather 450x when targeting 0kmph to 80kmph speed. The Ola S1 Pro also reaches the 100kmph mark in just 15.66 seconds, a very rare feat.
The Ather 450x can output 8.3 bhp of power, whereas the Ola S1 pro outputs 11.4 bhp of power, making the Ola S1 Pro clearly superior in power, on paper.
The Ola S1 Pro has a top speed of 116 kmph while the Ather 450x has a top speed of 90 kmph, making Ola S1 Pro the victor.
The Ola S1 Pro has a driving range of 135 kms while the Ather 450x has a driving range of 146 kms.
The Ola S1 Pro has a battery capacity of 3.97 kWh whereas the Ather 450x has a battery capacity of 3.7 kWh.
The ex-showroom price of the Ola S1 Pro starts at ₹1,29,999 and the ex-showroom price of Ather 450x starts at ₹1,54,599.
As per reports, the Ather 450x has a considerably better build quality that would last better in the long term, compared to Ola S1 Pro which has received some hardware-related complaints.
While the Ola S1 Pro certainly beats the Ather 450x handily when it comes to technical specifications and price, the Ather 450x is a more reliable e-bike with a better driving range.