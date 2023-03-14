Nokia C12 Launched In India: Check Specs, Price, Availability

Nokia has launched its latest smartphone, the Nokia C12 in India recently. Here are the Nokia C12 specs, price and features
The Nokia C12 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD HD+ screen with a waterdrop-style cutout for the front camera.
The Nokia C12 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor and runs on Android 12 (Go edition). It is confirmed that it will receive updates for 2 years.
The Nokia C12 comes with 2GB and 3G RAM options and 64GB internal storage and that can be expanded up to 4GB using unutilised storage.
The Nokia C12 carries an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, with features like night mode, portrait mode, auto HDR, etc.
The Nokia C12 packs a 3,000mAh removable battery that supports 5W fast charging and delivers all-day battery life with a single charge.
Connectivity options on the Nokia C12 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, FM radio, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Nokia C12 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 64GB storage variant and comes in Charcoal, Dark Cyan, and Light Mint colour options. It will be exclusively sold on Amazon India starting March 20.