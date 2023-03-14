Nokia C12 Launched In India: Check Specs, Price, Availability

Nokia has launched its latest smartphone, the Nokia C12 in India recently. Here are the Nokia C12 specs, price and features

Display

The Nokia C12 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD HD+ screen with a waterdrop-style cutout for the front camera.

Processor And OS

The Nokia C12 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor and runs on Android 12 (Go edition). It is confirmed that it will receive updates for 2 years.

RAM and Storage

The Nokia C12 comes with 2GB and 3G RAM options and 64GB internal storage and that can be expanded up to 4GB using unutilised storage.

Front and Rear Camera

The Nokia C12 carries an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, with features like night mode, portrait mode, auto HDR, etc.

Battery

The Nokia C12 packs a 3,000mAh removable battery that supports 5W fast charging and delivers all-day battery life with a single charge.

Connectivity

Connectivity options on the Nokia C12 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, FM radio, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and Availability

The Nokia C12 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 64GB storage variant and comes in Charcoal, Dark Cyan, and Light Mint colour options. It will be exclusively sold on Amazon India starting March 20.

