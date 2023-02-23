No Change In Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check The Latest Fuel Prices

OMCs have not announced any significant change in fuel prices. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.
Fuel prices continue to remain steady. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, February 23, 2023, as recorded at 8:00 am.
In New Delhi, the petrol price today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price is ₹89.62 per litre.
The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.27 per litre.
In Chennai, the petrol price today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.24 per litre.
The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price is ₹87.89 per litre.
In Hyderabad, the petrol price today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price is ₹97.82 per litre.
The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.
In Ahmedabad, the petrol price today is ₹96.40 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.14 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.