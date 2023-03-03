No Change in Fuel Rates, Check Latest Petrol Diesel Prices Today

There is no major change in fuel prices today. Here are the fuel prices in some Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.

New Delhi

The petrol price in New Delhi on March 03, 2023 is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

The price of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the price of diesel today here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The price of one litre of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹94.24.

Bangalore

The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

The petrol price in Kolkata on March 03, 2023 is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The price of petrol in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.47 per litre and that of diesel here is ₹92.21 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

