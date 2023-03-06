No Change In Fuel Rates Today: Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Prices Here

OMCs continue to maintain steady fuel prices in India. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city, as recorded at 7:00 am.

Updated On 8:48 AM IST

New Delhi

The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

Today, the price of one litre of petrol in Hyderabad is ₹109.66, and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹97.82.

Kolkata

The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The price of petrol in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.42 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹92.17 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

