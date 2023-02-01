New Income Tax Rules: 5 Things To Know As Budget 2023 Revamps Taxation

Budget 2023 revamps the tax system. Read on to know the 5 key changes in the new income tax regime.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made five significant statements in the Union Budget address 2023–2024 to revamp and improve the new income tax system. Read on to know the 5 key announcements about the new income tax regime made by finance minister Sitharaman at the budget session today.
Both the old and new tax systems now exempt persons with income up to Rs. 5 lakh from paying any taxes. In the new tax system, the rebate would be enhanced to Rs. 7 lakh. With the new tax system, anyone who earn less than Rs 7 lakh will not be subject to any taxes at all.
The second modification concerns the new income tax regime. There are now only five different tax brackets, and the annual tax exemption has been raised to Rs. 3 lakh. The following new tax rates are – 0 – Rs. 3 lakh (Nil), Rs. 3 - 6 lakh (pay 5%), Rs. 6 - 9 lakh (pay 10%), Rs. 9 - 12 lakh (pay 15%), Rs. 12 - 15 lakh (pay 20%), and above Rs. 15 lakh (pay 30%).
The standard deduction benefit will be carried over to the new tax system. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will stand to benefit by Rs 52,500.
The fourth modification concerns the highest tax rate, which is now at 42.74%. This is among the highest in the entire world. In the new tax system, it is suggested that the maximum surcharge rate be lowered from 37% to 35%. As a result, the maximum tax rate will be reduced to 39%.
The last time the cap of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment upon retirement for non-government paid employees was set was in 2002. A proposal to raise this cap to Rs. 25 lakh has been made.