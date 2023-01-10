New Honda SUV To Launch Soon; Check Out Expected Features

Honda SUV Design

The first ever teaser for the upcoming Honda SUV was released yesterday, on January 9, 2023. The teaser image shows an SUV that looks like the Honda HR-V which is a model sold in other countries, but it has some distinct features. The front bumper has a unique design, including an air dam, faux skid plate, and circular fog lamps. The most notable difference is the shape of the wheel arches, which are more angular than the HR-V's circular ones.