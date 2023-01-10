New Honda SUV To Launch Soon; Check Out Expected Features

As per the latest reports, Honda is set to release a new midsize hybrid SUV in India which will be launched during festive season
The first ever teaser for the upcoming Honda SUV was released yesterday, on January 9, 2023. The teaser image shows an SUV that looks like the Honda HR-V which is a model sold in other countries, but it has some distinct features. The front bumper has a unique design, including an air dam, faux skid plate, and circular fog lamps. The most notable difference is the shape of the wheel arches, which are more angular than the HR-V's circular ones.
As per the promotional image released, the unnamed Honda SUV will have a coupe-like appearance with a tapering roof, along with chunky cladding on the wheel arches. Moreover, this new Honda SUV will be approximately 4.2 - 4.3 meters long and will be based on an upgraded design of the popular Honda Amaze model.
As for the petrol-only version, the Honda SUV will reportedly come equipped with a 121 hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and for the petrol hybrid option, the SUV will have a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol powertrain.
When it comes to transmission, the unnamed Honda SUV will have a 5-speed manual transmission and CVT for the 1.5-litre petrol engine and an e-drive transmission for the strong hybrid powertrain.
As per the latest updates, the Honda SUV is expected to launch in India in April-May 2023 and the official pricing for the car would be announced during the festive season of 2023, which could mean that the SUV will go up for sale around the same time as the festive season of 2023.
As per reports, this new Honda SUV has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian automobile consumers and this SUV will also be priced very competitively to boost sales in a market where consumers have a wide range of options.
The new unnamed Honda SUV will compete with the already established and popular SUV cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and more in the Indian market.