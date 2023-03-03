New Bajaj Chetak EV: Check Price, Specifications, And Features

The newly revamped Bajaj Chetak EV has new paint schemes, an LCD screen, and improved range.

New Bajaj Chetak EV Launched

Bajaj has launched a new top-end premium version of the Chetak electric scooter in India with cosmetic upgrades like new paint schemes, a large LCD screen, new seats, and more.

Improved Driving Range

The company has reduced the price of its previous Chetak model and reworked the battery management system in the new Chetak electric scooter, which has led to a 20% boost in its range.

New Bajaj Chetak EV Variants

The new Bajaj Chetak is available in two variants: Premium and Premium 2023 Edition, and can be purchased in over 60 cities across India.

Bajaj Chetak EV Pricing

The Premium 2023 Edition variant is priced at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The older outgoing Premium variant is now priced at Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom)

New Bajaj Chetak EV Upgrades

The Premium 2023 Edition trim level in the Bajaj Chetak lineup has been upgraded with a two-tone seat, and rearview mirrors. The premium electric scooter also gets a larger, sharper LCD display for displaying information.

New Bajaj Chetak Driving Range

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets a 3.8kW motor powered by a 3kWh battery pack that delivers 108km of ARAI-certified range.

New Bajaj Chetak EV Features

The electric scooter has disc brakes, alloy wheels, LED lighting, telescopic front suspension, metal body panels, IP67 waterproofing, and more.

