Mumbai Metro Line 2A To Begin Tomorrow, All You Need To Know

The new Mumbai Metro Line 2A will open for commuters from 4 pm on January 20, 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned two new phases of the Mumbai Metro on January 19, 2023- 2A (Dahisar East-DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East). After the inauguration, the new metro lines will open for commuters from 4 pm on January 20, 2023.
As per officials, the trains on Metro Line 2A will run at an average frequency of every 10 minutes. The first train from DN Nagar will be at 5:55 am and the last train will be at 9:24 pm.
The new metro lines are expected to decongest the Western Express Highway and the railway network. By 2031, they are expected to cater to almost 10 lakh commuters daily.
These metro lines will also offer interconnectivity among the existing Western Railway line, Western Express Highway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Versova), the Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar) and the upcoming Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).
A total of 16.5 km of the fully elevated stretch along the Western Express Highway was sanctioned on October 6, 2015, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomipujan to start the construction on October 11, 2015.
After receiving approval from the Government of Maharashtra in 2015, construction contracts were awarded in May 2016 and the estimated project cost was over ₹12,000 Crore.
As per the original approved plan, the Mumbai Metro Line 2A was to be completed by 2019 and the MMRDA was to start commercial operations by December 2020. However, MMRDA said that the work was delayed due to the lockdown.
The trial runs for the Mumbai Metro Line 2A commenced on May 31, 2021. MMRDA then commissioned the first phase of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A in April 2022.
The phase 1 of the line covers 9 stations- Dahisar East, Anand Nagar, Kanderpada, Mandapeshwar, Eksar, Borivali P, Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali W, and Dahanukarwadi.
The phase 2 of line covers 8 stations — Valnai, Malad W, Lower Malad, Pahari Goregaon, Goregaon W, Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri W.