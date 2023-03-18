Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz on March 18

Harmanpreet Kaur

The Mumbai Indians skipper scored a brilliant fifty against Gujarat Giants and helped her team qualify for the playoffs. Kaur has scored 180 runs in the tournament so far and is a contender for the orange cap.

Saika Ishaque

The current purple cap holder Saika Ishaque has taken 12 wickets in the 5 matches she has played so far. She will be looking to add a few more wickets in her tally.

Nat Sciver-Brunt

The England all-rounder has been crucial with both bat and ball for MI as they have dominated the tournament so far. Sciver-Brunt has scored 182 runs and picked 6 up wickets for Mumbai Indians in the 5 matches she has played.

Grace Harris

Harris was the top scorer for UP Warriorz when they lost against the RCB and she also picked up a wicket. The Warriorz will be banking on her if they want to hand out Mumbai Indians their first defeat of the tournament.

Deepti Sharma

The star Indian all-rounder has taken 7 wickets in 5 games but has failed to perform with the bat. Deepti Sharma will be looking to prove her critics wrong if she gets a chance with the bat in hand.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone has shown why she is the no.1 ranked T20 bowler in the world with her performance in the WPL. She has taken 9 wickets and is third in the race for the Purple Cap.

