Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz on March 18
The Mumbai Indians skipper scored a brilliant fifty against Gujarat Giants and helped her team qualify for the playoffs. Kaur has scored 180 runs in the tournament so far and is a contender for the orange cap.
The current purple cap holder Saika Ishaque has taken 12 wickets in the 5 matches she has played so far. She will be looking to add a few more wickets in her tally.
The England all-rounder has been crucial with both bat and ball for MI as they have dominated the tournament so far. Sciver-Brunt has scored 182 runs and picked 6 up wickets for Mumbai Indians in the 5 matches she has played.
Harris was the top scorer for UP Warriorz when they lost against the RCB and she also picked up a wicket. The Warriorz will be banking on her if they want to hand out Mumbai Indians their first defeat of the tournament.
The star Indian all-rounder has taken 7 wickets in 5 games but has failed to perform with the bat. Deepti Sharma will be looking to prove her critics wrong if she gets a chance with the bat in hand.
Sophie Ecclestone has shown why she is the no.1 ranked T20 bowler in the world with her performance in the WPL. She has taken 9 wickets and is third in the race for the Purple Cap.