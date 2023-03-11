Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: 6 Players To Watch Out For

On March 12, 2023, Mumbai Indians will take on UP Warriorz in the 10th match of the WPL 2023.
A very reliable all-rounder, Hayley took 3 wickets and smashed unbeaten 77 runs off 38 balls as the opener to lead Mumbai Indian’s comfortable win against RCB on March 6, 2023.
Mumbai Indians’ Saika Ishaque is the highest wicket-taker in the WPL 2023 so far. In the opening WPL game, Saika took a wicket in every over she bowled for MI against Gujarat Giants, following it up with 2 wickets against RCB.
Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath played a strong role in UP Warriorz's batting order in their match against Delhi Capitals on March 7, 2023. McGrath scored an unbeaten 90 runs off just 50 balls in the match.
England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is considered one of the best batters in the WPL 2023. She was the second highest run scorer in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and played a key role in MI’s big win against RCB on March 6, 2023, where she scored 55 runs off 29 balls.
In their match against Gujarat Giants on March 5, 2023, Australian right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler Grace Harris scored an unbeaten 59 runs off just 26 deliveries, hitting 7 boundaries and 3 sixes!
UP Warriorz vice-captain Deepti Sharma was the third-most expensive player at the WPL 2023 player auction. Being an exceptional all-rounder, she has yet to shine in the WPL campaign. Although she did bowl a fantastic spell in the first game against Gujarat picking up 2 wickets for just 27 runs