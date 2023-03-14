Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants: 5 Players To Watch Out For

Its 1st vs 4th as Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in the 12th game of the WPL 2023 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Harmanpreet Kaur produced a remarkable knock during the team’s previous match against UP Warriorz, scoring her second half-century of the tournament, of which 36 runs were scored in the last 12 balls. Her batting and captaincy are both worth to watch out for
Harleen Deol has played a strong role in Gujarat Giants' batting order, with her crucial knocks in every match. In GG’s game against RCB, Deol smashed a valiant 67 off just 45 balls. She could play a pivotal role in attacking MI's strong bowling lineup
Mumbai Indians’ Saika Ishaque is the current possessor of the WPL purple cap and has 12 wickets in her bag so far. She has been by far the find of the WPL tournament. She bagged a 4-fer when MI played GG in the 1st match of the tournament.
Ashleigh Gardner has been named ICC's Player Of The Month for February 2023. She has been in decent form during the WPL 2023, with 4 wickets in her bag so far in the tournament. Though she has not been firing on all cylinders so far but a performance seems to be in the waiting.
Gujarat Giants roped in Kim Garth as a replacement for Deandra Dottin. In their game against UP Warriorz, Garth claimed a fifer for GG, becoming the second bowler in the WPL to get a 5-wicket haul. She can play a crucial role in dismantling MI's strong batting lineup