Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will face off against Meg Lanning-led DC in the 18th league match of the WPL on March 20.
Despite the team's previous loss against UP Warriorz, MI’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the strongest players in WPL 2023. She has scored 205 runs with a strike rate of 166.67.
One of the front runners for the Orange Cap, DC’s skipper Meg Lanning is another player to watch out for. Currently, she has scored 239 runs with a strike rate of 137.36.
Hayley Matthews is another MI player who is a contender for the Orange Cap this season, having scored 203 runs so far. In the last match, she scored 35 runs of 30 balls and also took a wicket.
South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is a strong asset for DC. Despite the loss against Gujarat, Kapp scored 36 runs of 29 balls and also took a wicket for the team.
Another player in the Orange Cap race is MI’s Nat Sciver-Brunt. Despite her subpar performance in the last game, Nat continues to be a threat to the rivals considering her form in the tournament.
Although Shafali Verma hasn’t performed well in the last two matches, if she brings her A-game in the MI vs DC match as she did vs the Gujarat Giants, she will surely be a threat to MI.