SRH vs MI - 5 Players To Select In Your Team

Mumbai Indians (8th) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (9th) in game number 25 of IPL 2023 season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians today at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on April 18 at 7:30 PM IST
MI> SRH
Met: 19 times
MI Win: 10
SRH Win: 9
MI do have a slight advantage in H2H records but in the only game between these two sides in IPL 2022, SRH had won by 3 runs.
Both teams come into this match following comprehensive wins against the same team (KKR). MI won by 5 wickets whereas SRH won by 23 runs against Nitish Rana's men. Here are some of the players you can select basis current & past performances
In his 25 balls 58 runs innings against KKR, Kishan brought back the IPL 2022 memories where he had hit the same form. Against the same opposition he had scored 43 runs in last year's IPL campaign.
Has been the pick of the MI bowlers when it comes to wickets taken (5 wickets) . Regarded as a bench player before the tournament began, Chawla has soon turned it around and now is MI's prime bowler.
Umran Malik was the chief destroyer of MI's batting lineup when these two teams met in IPL 2022, taking 3 wickets for 23 runs. Though he hasn't performed at the same level this season but has been in the wickets.
The in-form middle order batsman of MI has scores of 30, 41, 84* and 22 against his name in the 4 matches played so far. And is one of the few MI batsman who has been consistent so far
One of the costliest players of IPL 2023 proved his worth when he smashed a 55 ball 100 against KKR. And with form on his side and considering MI's weak bowling line-up we can expect another run fest from him