Motorola Razr+ 2023 To Launch Soon: Check Expected Features

Here's what we know about Motorola's upcoming foldable smartphone.
The Motorola Razr+ 2023 will reportedly feature a dual-cell battery combination of 2,850 mAh and 790 mAh, totalling an overall battery capacity of 3,640 mAh. This is slightly bigger than the 3,500 mAh battery of the previous Razr model.
As per leaks, the upcoming smartphone will support 33W fast charging, which means users will be able to quickly charge their smartphones on the go.
The Razr+ 2023 is expected to have a bigger cover display than the previous model. It will cover almost the entire top half of the rear panel when unfolded, providing a larger display for users.
The phone will have a 6.7 or 6.8-inch foldable main OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The front camera will be located under the screen.
The top of the cover screen will have cutouts for the dual-camera setup with an LED flash.
The Motorola Razr+ 2023 will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and OPPO Find N2 Flip when it is launched in China and other markets internationally.
Based on leaked design renders, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 will have a magenta colour back panel, and the remaining half of the phone will have a metal finish. The phone is expected to have a sleek and stylish design.
While there is no official word on the pricing of the Motorola Razr+ 2023, the phone will likely be priced in the premium segment. The phone should be priced similarly to the previous Razr 2022 model, which was launched at ₹95,999 in India.