Milestone Moments In The Illustrious Career Of Sania Mirza

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has recently announced that she would be retiring after the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.
Very recently, Sania Mirza reached the Mixed Doubles finals of the Australian Open 2023 with her partner Rohan Bopanna. They were defeated in the finals by the Brazilian players Louisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.
In 2005, at the age of 18, Sania became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title with her victory at the Hyderabad Open. This was a historic moment for Indian tennis and helped put the country on the map in the sport.
Sania Mirza has won an impressive six Grand Slam doubles titles – three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles, the most by any Indian tennis player.
Sania Mirza’s Women’s Grand Slam Title wins include
2015 Wimbledon (with Martina Hingis)
2015 US Open (with Martina Hingis)
2016 Australian Open (with Martina Hingis)
Sania Mirza’s Mixed Grand Slam Title wins include:
2009 Australian Open (with Mahesh Bhupathi)
2012 Roland Garros (with Mahesh Bhupathi)
2014 US Open (with Bruno Soares)
In mid-2007, Sania reached her career-high ranking of World No. 27 in singles and World No. 1 in doubles in 2005. This made her the highest-ranked female Indian player in the history of the sport.
Sania Mirza’s best performance in the singles draw at a Grand Slam came at the 2005 US Open where she reached the fourth round before losing to the talented Maria Sharapova.
Sania won the season-ending WTA Tour Finals on two occasions, in 2014 (with Cara Black) and in 2015 (with Hingis).
Sania Mirza ended her singles career with a 21-26 record at the Majors. Sania has won 43 WTA doubles titles and one WTA singles title by the end of the 2022 season. She has made a significant impact on the sport of tennis in India and cemented herself as one of the greats.