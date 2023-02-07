Microsoft To Announce ChatGPT-Integrated Bing; All You Need To Know

Microsoft is reportedly going to announce ChatGPT integration into Bing at an event on February 7
Microsoft is holding a major news event on 7th February, with CEO Satya Nadella expected to make some exciting announcements about ChatGPT and OpenAI. The event comes shortly after Microsoft extended its partnership with OpenAI in a $10 billion deal.
Microsoft's cloud services will power all OpenAI products, API services and research. The event also follows Google's announcement of its own ChatGPT rival Bard.
Microsoft is expected to integrate ChatGPT into Bing, which was briefly leaked online last week. This new version of Bing will come with a new chat section for obtaining answers.
Microsoft may also deploy OpenAI's models into its consumer and enterprise products, such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The company has already started using ChatGPT in Teams.
Microsoft's event is a day before Google holds its own event on search and AI on 8th February. The launch of ChatGPT has reportedly raised alarm bells at Google; hence the sudden announcement of Bard.
The Microsoft Event on February 7, 2023, is expected to showcase more of the ChatGPT integration in Bing and more details about Microsoft's plans to integrate OpenAI throughout its products.