Microsoft To Announce ChatGPT-Integrated Bing; All You Need To Know

Microsoft is reportedly going to announce ChatGPT integration into Bing at an event on February 7

Updated On 07 Feb 2023

Microsoft To Hold An Event On February 7, 2023

Microsoft is holding a major news event on 7th February, with CEO Satya Nadella expected to make some exciting announcements about ChatGPT and OpenAI. The event comes shortly after Microsoft extended its partnership with OpenAI in a $10 billion deal.

Microsoft’s Cloud Servers To Power OpenAI Products

Microsoft's cloud services will power all OpenAI products, API services and research. The event also follows Google's announcement of its own ChatGPT rival Bard.

Microsoft To Integrate ChatGPT Into Bing

Microsoft is expected to integrate ChatGPT into Bing, which was briefly leaked online last week. This new version of Bing will come with a new chat section for obtaining answers.

Microsoft Set To Use ChatGPT In Other Microsoft Services

Microsoft may also deploy OpenAI's models into its consumer and enterprise products, such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The company has already started using ChatGPT in Teams.

Microsoft Event To Be Held One Day Before Google Event

Microsoft's event is a day before Google holds its own event on search and AI on 8th February. The launch of ChatGPT has reportedly raised alarm bells at Google; hence the sudden announcement of Bard.

Microsoft To Showcase Integration Of ChatGPT Into Its Services

The Microsoft Event on February 7, 2023, is expected to showcase more of the ChatGPT integration in Bing and more details about Microsoft's plans to integrate OpenAI throughout its products.

