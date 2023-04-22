MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 31 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2023, Match 31: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians have won their last three games after starting the tournament poorly. On the other hand, Punjab Kings who started their tournament with consecutive wins have lost their way. Both the teams have six points each.

Date

Mumbai Indians will take on the Punjab Kings in match no.31 of the Indian Premier League.

Time

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the MI vs PBKS match on Saturday.

MI vs PBKS Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 29, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 15, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 14

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

