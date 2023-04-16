MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

It is going to be a super Sunday when two of the biggest franchises in the IPL face off against each other.

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 22: MI vs KKR

In the first match on Super Sunday, 5-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will take on 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. MI will look to get their second win of the tournament while the Knight Riders will aim to get back on the winning track.

Date

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 16.

Time

The MI vs KKR contest will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is the venue for the MI vs KKR match.

MI vs KKR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 31, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 22, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 9

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Benrendorff, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

