MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

It is going to be a super Sunday when two of the biggest franchises in the IPL face off against each other.
In the first match on Super Sunday, 5-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will take on 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. MI will look to get their second win of the tournament while the Knight Riders will aim to get back on the winning track.
The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 16.
The MI vs KKR contest will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is the venue for the MI vs KKR match.
Matches Played: 31, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 22, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 9
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Benrendorff, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.
Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.