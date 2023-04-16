MI vs KKR: 5 Players To Select In Your Team

Mumbai Indians (9th) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (5th) in game number 22 of IPL 2023 season.
Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders today at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 16 at 3:30 PM IST
MI > KKR
Met: 31 times
MI Win: 22
KKR Win: 9
But in IPL 2022, KKR had the better of MI and came out victorious in both the games
MI registered their first win of the tournament when they beat DC by 6 wickets. KKR on the other hand will look to bounce back from thier recent defeat against SRH. Here are some of the players you can select basis current & past performances
MI captain showed his class against DC where we went on to score 65 runs off 45 balls and ensured there were no hiccups in the run chase. In IPL 2022 Rohit got out in single digit scores against KKR in both the matches but with form on his side he would look to do better today.
Just like Rohit, the KKR captain seems to have found his touch with scores of 75 and 45 in his last two innings. In IPL 2022, against the same opposition he scored 43 runs off just 26 balls in one of the matches where KKR won
The in-form middle order batsman of MI has scores of 41, 84* and 22 against his name in the 3 matches played so far. And in one of the two games against KKR last season he scored 38 runs off just 27 balls
Wankhede pitch is known to favor spinners and after picking up 3 wickets for just 22 runs against DC Chawla is one of our spinners to watch out for. Though MI have lost the other 2 matches, he has been quite economical with figures of 4-0-26-0 and 4-0-33-1.
Though he failed to take any wickets against SRH, in his previous two matches (combined) - he has bagged 5 wickets by giving only 49 runs in 8 overs. And with spin friendly track at his disposal Narine will once again be a player to watch out for.