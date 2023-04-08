MI vs CSK: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023 Match no.12

Updated On 12:30 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 12: MI vs CSK

The arch rivals Mumbai and Chennai will play against each other in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League.

Date

The MI vs CSK match will be played on Saturday, April 8.

Time

This will be the second match played on April 8 and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the MI vs CSK IPL match.

MI vs CSK Head-To-Head In IPL 

Matches Played: 24, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 20, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 14.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer.

More Stories

RR vs DC: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

7 Best Electric Scooters To Buy Under ₹1.5 Lakh

7 ZEE5 Web Series To Watch This Weekend
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe