MI vs CSK: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023 Match no.12
The arch rivals Mumbai and Chennai will play against each other in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League.
The MI vs CSK match will be played on Saturday, April 8.
This will be the second match played on April 8 and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the MI vs CSK IPL match.
Matches Played: 24, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 20, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 14.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer.