MG Comet EV India Launch On April 19: Check Price, Specifications, And Features

Here's all you need to know about MG Motor's second electric car in India.
The MG Comet EV will reportedly have a boxy design that maximises space inside the cabin while remaining compact and manoeuvrable in urban areas. It will have a two-door layout and a seating capacity of up to four passengers.
As per reports, the interior will feature a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and a large free-standing digital display that combines the infotainment system and instrument cluster.
The Comet EV is expected to have a 17.3-kWh battery pack, providing a driving range of around 200-250 kilometre on a single charge.
As per reports, it is expected that the MG Comet EV will be priced around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and its price might go up if more technically advanced variants are also introduced.
EVs are becoming increasingly popular in Indian cities. Within its price bracket, the MG Comet EV will compete with other EV cars like Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, and Citroen eC3.
The MG Comet EV will reportedly have features like a 10.25-inch screen infotainment system, smart key function, LED headlights and tail lights, and ambient lighting. The car will also have a ‘Normal’ and ‘Sports’ mode for efficiency and performance, respectively.