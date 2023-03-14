MG Comet EV: Expected Launch Date, Price, Features & Performance

MG Motor's compact Comet EV is set to launch in India in mid-2023. Read on to know about MG Motor's electric vehicle.
The MG Comet EV is expected to be launched in India sometime in early to mid-2023. As per reports, it might be launched in April, 2023.
While not officially revealed yet, it is expected that the MG Comet EV will likely be priced between ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant.
The Comet EV will reportedly come packed with latest technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, portable charger, multiple drive modes, connected car tech, and a sunroof.
The Comet EV is expected to come with advanced safety features like dual airbags, ABS, and ESC.
While the technical details are not confirmed, it is expected that the Comet EV will have a driving range of up to 300km on a single charge and a power output of around 50kW (68hp).
The MG Comet EV will be competing with other electric hatchbacks such as the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV in the Indian market.
The MG Comet EV will measure 2.9m long, making it one of the smallest four-wheelers in India. It will have a relatively long 2,010mm wheelbase, which will ensure interior space is sufficient.
The Comet EV is expected to be powered by a locally sourced 20-25kWh capacity battery, giving it a driving range of up to 300km.