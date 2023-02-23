Mercedes E-Class 2024 Interiors Unveiled!

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the interiors of the 2024 Mercedes E-Class, which will be packed with high-tech features.
The features of the Mercedes E-Class 2024 interiors include a Superscreen. The luxury carmaker has not revealed the dimensions of the Superscreen display, but it is expected to be around 12.3 inches.
The Superscreen also includes a selfie camera mounted above the dashboard.
Powered by a new central processor and 5G data connectivity, the 2024 Mercedes E-Class also comes with a new third-party app store.
This means that a host of popular apps like TikTok, Zoom, Angry Birds, Webex by Cisco, etc. will be available on the 2024 Mercedes E-Class dashboard.
Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Zoom integration keeping in mind the requirement of car owners to join in important business meetings without having to open a laptop.
The new Mercedes E-Class 2024 is scheduled to hit the international markets later this year. However, there is no clarity so far no on its launch in India.