Meet Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' New CEO

India-origin Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of CEO, two weeks earlier than planned.

Updated On 11:46 AM IST

Narasimhan succeeds Starbucks founder as CEO

Starbucks announced Laxman Narasimhan as incoming CEO on September 1, 2022. He has succeeded company founder and now former ceo, Howard Schultz.

Past Work Experience

Narasimhan has nearly 30 years of experience leading global consumer goods businesses and advising retail, grocery, restaurant and e-commerce companies. He has worked in companies like PepsiCo, Reckitt, McKinsey & Company, etc.

Education

He studied mechanical engineering from the University of Pune and holds an MBA from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Salary

As per reports, Laxman Narasimhan will receive an annual salary of approximately $17.5 million (Rs 140 crore) is he reaches his targets.

About Starbucks 

As per Starbucks' official website, the company was founded in 1971 and they have more than 36,000 stores worldwide.

