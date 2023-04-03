Meet India's Youngest Billionaires

Some Indian entrepreneurs have made a mark at a rather young age.
Binny Bansal, aged 41 years, is one of the youngest billionaires in India. He co-founded the online e-commerce platform Flipkart in 2007 and presided as its CEO till 2016. According to Forbes, his real-time net worth is US$ 1.4 billion.
Paytm, a rapidly expanding mobile wallet, was created in 2011 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma. 44-year-old Vijay's net worth is US$ 1.2 billion, according to Forbes.
One of India's youngest billionaires is Sachin Bansal. The Indian businessman, aged 41, had co-founded Flipkart with Binny Bansal. He presently owns Navi Technologies. His real-time net worth as per Forbes is US$ 1.3 billion.
The founder of the online edtech start-up, Byju Raveendran, is 43 years old. He is one of India's youngest billionaires and his current net worth, according to Forbes, is US$ 2.1 billion.
Divyank Turakhia, who founded Media.net, is 41 years old and is one of India’s youngest billionaires. As per Forbes, his net worth is US$ 1.54 billion.
Nitin Kamath, aged 43 years, is the founder as well as the CEO of the online brokerage firm Zerodha. He, too, is one of India's richest young people. As per Forbes, Nithin’s shared net worth with brother and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is US$ 3.45 billion.
The largest trading platform in India, Zerodha, was founded in part by Nikhil Kamath. At the age of 40, he ranks among India's youngest, self-made billionaires. On the Forbes list, Nikhil’s shared net worth along with Nithin is US$ 3.45 billion.