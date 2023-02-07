Meet Bard, Google's Answer To OpenAI's ChatGPT

Google is launching Bard, experimental conversational AI service as a ChatGPT competitor, to answer queries & converse with users.

Updated On 07 Feb 2023

Google's Bard: An AI Competitor To ChatGPT

Google is developing a new conversational AI service named Bard. The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, announced the project in a blog post and described it as an "experimental conversational AI service".

A Group Of "Trusted Testers" Get It First

Bard will be available to a group of "trusted testers" initially and then will be unveiled to the public in the coming weeks. As per reports, Bard will be as free-ranging in functionality as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Bard Will Use Information From The Internet

Bard draws information from the web to provide high-quality responses and may be able to answer questions about recent events.

Google's Entry To The AI Space

The launch of Bard marks a change in Google's approach to AI technology. The announcement of Bard is reportedly Google’s response to OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT, which had a major impact on discussions about the future of internet search.

Google Has Been Apprehensive About Releasing AI To The Public

Google has deep expertise in AI but has taken a more cautious approach to share its AI resources with the public. Microsoft has capitalized on ChatGPT's launch and is integrating the technology into its Bing search engine.

Bard Is Based On Google’s LaMDA Language Model

LaMDA, the language model that is the core of Bard, was made available via Google's AI Test Kitchen app, but it was limited in its capacity. Google is building AI into its many products, including search, and will include more and more search results using AI in the future.

Bard Likely To Launch On February 8

CEO Pichai stresses that Google will combine external feedback with testing to ensure high quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information. Google is reportedly holding an event on AI, search, and more on February 8, 2023.

More Stories

Valentine's Week Begins: See The Full List Of Days

Microsoft To Announce ChatGPT-Integrated Bing; All You Need To Know

Layoffs In February 2023: 6 Companies That Joined The Layoff Bandwagon
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe