Meet Bard, Google's Answer To OpenAI's ChatGPT

Google is launching Bard, experimental conversational AI service as a ChatGPT competitor, to answer queries & converse with users.
Google is developing a new conversational AI service named Bard. The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, announced the project in a blog post and described it as an "experimental conversational AI service".
Bard will be available to a group of "trusted testers" initially and then will be unveiled to the public in the coming weeks. As per reports, Bard will be as free-ranging in functionality as OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Bard draws information from the web to provide high-quality responses and may be able to answer questions about recent events.
The launch of Bard marks a change in Google's approach to AI technology. The announcement of Bard is reportedly Google’s response to OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT, which had a major impact on discussions about the future of internet search.
Google has deep expertise in AI but has taken a more cautious approach to share its AI resources with the public. Microsoft has capitalized on ChatGPT's launch and is integrating the technology into its Bing search engine.
LaMDA, the language model that is the core of Bard, was made available via Google's AI Test Kitchen app, but it was limited in its capacity. Google is building AI into its many products, including search, and will include more and more search results using AI in the future.
CEO Pichai stresses that Google will combine external feedback with testing to ensure high quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information. Google is reportedly holding an event on AI, search, and more on February 8, 2023.