Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door SUV Launches At Auto Expo 2023; All You Need To Know

The internet is already abuzz with excitement for this new SUV. Here is all you should know about the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was launched on January 12, 2023, at the Auto Expo 2023. While Maruti Suzuki hasn’t yet revealed the price of this SUV, pre-booking for the car has already started for a token amount of ₹11,000 from the NEXA website or NEXA showrooms.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two variants as of now; the Zeta variant and the Alpha variant. As for colour options, the Jimny has a total of 7 colours as of now as per the NEXA website; yellow+black, red+black, blue, black, red, grey, and white.
The Jimny has a 1.5-litre engine that outputs 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of torque. It can be paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission that has a 4-wheel drive system.
The Jimny SUV is 3,985mm long, 1,645mm wide, and 1,720mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,590mm. Jimny has a ground clearance of 210mm and a trunk space of 208 liters, which increases to 332 liters when the rear seats are folded down.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has an extended wheelbase, a strong hood, a honeycomb grille, circular LED lights, and fog lights located in the front bumper, along with five twin-spoke alloy wheels and a spare wheel on the back. The interior of the Jimny has a 9-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a black dashboard, round air vents, controls on the steering wheel, a leather-covered steering wheel, and front seats that can lean back almost flat.
The Jimny comes with safety features like six airbags, a hills descent system, anti-lock brakes, ISOFIX for child seats, extra protection on the side doors, and a camera for assistance when you are driving in reverse.