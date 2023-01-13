Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door SUV Launches At Auto Expo 2023; All You Need To Know

Exterior And Interior

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has an extended wheelbase, a strong hood, a honeycomb grille, circular LED lights, and fog lights located in the front bumper, along with five twin-spoke alloy wheels and a spare wheel on the back. The interior of the Jimny has a 9-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a black dashboard, round air vents, controls on the steering wheel, a leather-covered steering wheel, and front seats that can lean back almost flat.